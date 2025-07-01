Las Vegas Valley under Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 2:45

(KTNV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Tuesday, July 1 until 2:45 p.m.

The alert is for most of the Las Vegas Valley, but not so much for the amount of rain but more so for extremely high wind gusts upwards of 60 mph.

These gusts have been observed at the North Las Vegas Airport and in Henderson. There is also a lot of blowing dust.

If you've been outside recently, you may have already noticed the sprinkles and a large band of storms stretching from the eastern California deserts moving north through the valley.

The NWS advises people to take shelter indoors and move to the lowest level and away from windows.