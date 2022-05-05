Local high school basketball star's road to recovery after being tragically shot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been almost three weeks since the shooting at a North Las Vegas party that changed Aaliyah Gayles' life.

"The physical therapy is awesome," Gayles said. "I feel like I'm getting back faster, stronger, but slowly. I feel like soon or later, I'll be back on my feet."

Gayles sustained critical injuries to both of her arms and legs when she was shot ten times. Her road to recovery will be long.

"Right now just getting up out of bed, motion through my arms, see how far I can bring it up, bring it down," said the Spring Valley senior. "All of my healing will take 4-6 months. So basically like a year or two, and I'm good."

Despite the long journey ahead, Gayles said she's determined to find her way back on to the court, even officially signing her national letter of intent with the University of Southern California.

Had the honor of presenting the SV Senior Athlete of the Year Award. Look at that smile! So grateful we get to see it @IsthatAg3 pic.twitter.com/4LkDmDf35A — Billy Hemberger (@Billy_Hemberger) May 5, 2022

Gayles said, "I gotta give a shout out to all the coaches, especially Coach Lindsay for sticking with me through this rough trauma. She still believed in me. It's more than just basketball. They care about me personally, so I appreciate them for that."

At the end of the day, Gayles said it's the support from the community around her that's keeping her spirits high.

"All my family and friends, especially my teammates from AAU and from all over. It just shows me love and shows me that they still care about me," Gayles said. "It's just like being part of a big family."