Two adults, two minors shot at a house party in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to a press release from the North Las Vegas Police Department, two adults and two minors were shot from a shooting that occurred at a house party near the area of Lone Mountain Road and Simmons Street on Saturday evening.

Officers said they responded to reports of shots being fired at the 4900 block of Support Street in North Las Vegas at about 11:15 p.m.

Officers arrived and a large group of people were leaving the area. Four victims were later located and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One adult victim was considered in critical condition as she sustained multiple gunshot wounds. All other victims were reported to be in stable condition.

Officers later learned that during the party an argument occurred inside and as a result, the shooting occurred. The suspect is not in custody at this time, however the investigation is ongoing.