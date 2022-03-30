Spring Valley senior point guard chosen as McDonald's All-American

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "I've been dreaming about this since I was a little girl, so it's like fun to get the opportunity to play on this big stage for me," stated Aaliyah Gayles.

It's a dream come true for point guard Aaliyah Gayles as she was chosen to take part in the biggest game of them all for high school hoops, the McDonald's All-American game in Chicago, Illinois.

Gayles shared, "When I was around 10-years-old, I thought, 'hey I wanna be in her shoes,' especially when Candace Parker got selected."

Following in the footsteps of household names like Candace Parker and Beanna Stewart, the Spring Valley senior was one of 48 players selected for the All-American game, beating out more than 700 nominees and being the only one from Las Vegas.

"It just feels like I'm representing the city. I'm putting family and friends on my back," stated the Spring Valley senior. "I was the only girl selected from Las Vegas, Nevada. Just like 'hey somebody else can do it right after me.' you know, it's just like I'm setting a goal for the younger generation."

The five-star recruit says she hopes to inspire the next generation when she takes her talents to the next level at the University of Southern California.

Gayles shared, "It is a great opportunity and they're a great school I fell in love when I got the offer from them. So it was just like, hey, I'm going back home. The coaching staff is compatible, it's the best thing I could ever ask for. They care about you on and off the court. They're just very good people."