Local casinos honor Las Vegas Aces with chocolate display, special cocktail

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several local casinos are honoring the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces in a unique way.

The pastry team at the ARIA has unveiled a huge display in its patisserie window that features Kelsey Plum, A'ja Wilson, and Jackie Young. The 280 pounds of chocolate, fondant, and sugar also features a basketball, wood-planked flooring, and the Las Vegas skyline.

"We wanted to honor the Las Vegas Aces and the joy and energy they bring to our community," said ARIA executive pastry chef Mathieu Lavallee. "We are so proud of their accomplishments and wish them the very best this season."

The casino said that from initial creative vision meetings through final installation, it took five pasty chef team members 92 hours to put the display together.

Tailgate Social, a sports bar at Palace Station, is also celebrating the world champs. They have introduced the Ace of Diamonds cocktail. It features Firefly strawberry moonshine and lemonade, which is topped with a Red Bull float. The drink is $10 and will can be purchased during all Aces games.