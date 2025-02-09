Local bars prepare for Super Bowl festivities

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The big game is almost here! The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

The game is happening at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, but back here in Vegas, KC Fans and Philly fans are preparing to watch and celebrate depending on who wins.

Channel 13 stopped by two bars in town preparing for the Sunday big game.

The first stop was Torrey Pines Pub, off Lake Mead Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive.

Aside from the place being decked out in everything Eagles, the team there tells Channel 13 they're ready to welcome the best fanbase in the NFL.

"Whenever the Eagles play, it turns into a standing room only here. It gets really amazing in here. Everyone is jumping around, high-fiving, singing. And we offer the nest back here for our really loyal Eagle fans. It really turns into an experience," said Jeff Frederick, co-owner of Torrey Pines Pub.

We also visited Jackpot and Grill. They showed us what goes into planning a Super Bowl party and shared they are hoping for a three-peat.

No other team has even made it to the third Super Bowl, and so the Chiefs are chasing history. Now, for the record, I think the AFC West is going to be tough, so the Chiefs have to get what they can while they can because the AFC West is going to be tough. So, we're hoping for that. We want a three-peat," said Alexis Worell, a food server at Jackpot and Grill.

Kick-off starts tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. PST.

