Liberty wrestler makes Nevada history with fourth consecutive 5A state title

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Liberty High School wrestler Melvin Whitehead has made his name on mats across the country and has put his name in record books in Nevada.

Highlighted by Channel 13 in February 2023 as an Academic Athlete of the Month, the Georgia native wouldn't slow down his historic streak.

Meet Melvin Whitehead: A Liberty High School wrestler, football player and musician

At the state wrestling tournament earlier this month, Whitehead joined SLAM Nevada's Manuel Saldate as the first wrestlers to win four consecutive state titles in class 5A.

“I told myself before high school that I’d get four. But to be in the moment, like ‘I did it,’ it didn’t feel real," Whitehead said.

“We were just all so emotional and proud of him," said Liberty head wrestling coach Nick Gaitanos. "I’m telling you, it wasn’t an easy road.”

A dual-sport athlete, Whitehead found his love for wrestling after trying out as a way to stay fit for football.

I started wrestling to help with football, mostly just to stay in shape. But then the hard competitiveness with it. It’s the accountability. You versus someone else. That’s what drew me into falling in love with it even more.

“He came in and pretty much-dominated practices on day 1," Gaitanos said, remembering when Whitehead first tried out as a freshman.

Whitehead has worked hard for four years to be a four-time state champ and an Arizona State wrestling signee.

"[His work ethic] on the next level," Gaitanos said. "It’s the most impressive thing I’ve ever seen being around sports... what he does and the way he obsesses with everything in his life. Dieting, studying, all that.”

“People think it’s easier than it is," Gaitanos continued. "They just assume ‘Oh he’s going to win state. He’ll do this.’ But he has to put in the hard work, not just in wrestling but in the classroom, and he does club practices, too, on top of high school practices. And football on top of that. It’s a lot of work.”

As team captain, Whitehead helped change the program's culture in his senior year and led the team to a historic result.

In 5A team standings, the Patriots earned a 4th-place finish at the state tournament. That's the best finish for any CCSD school in the tournament's history.

“Just to see that happen, considering where we started when I came here, it’s like watching your child grow," Whitehead said.

It was nothing short of amazing. I love all the guys and love liberty from the bottom of my heart. This is my family.

"That just shows to Melvin how he changed the culture," Gaitanos said. "Last year, we had just one state placer for the boys and that was Melvin. This year, we got to four state placers."

Whitehead says that Nevada is looked down upon as a wrestling state. He and others are trying to change that narrative when they represent southern Nevada on the collegiate level.

“Now that I’m taking my talents up to the next level, I can show that just because we’re from Nevada doesn’t mean we’re not that good," the future Arizona State Sun Devil said. "We can scrap with almost anybody. The level of grit and dedication we show here isn’t appreciated enough.”

“As a full-time wrestler, it’s going to be lights out," said Gaitanos, excited to watch his star athlete on the next level. "We’re going to see him on TV a lot.”