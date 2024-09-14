Lee Canyon offering adaptive sports for Las Vegans

MOUNT CHARLESTON (KTNV) — Every Friday through late October, Lee Canyon donates money to the High Fives Foundation which is a nonprofit organization that helps adaptive athletes.

“Foundations that can step up and support in some way like High Fives is huge, and we can’t do that without funding partners like Lee Canyon," High Fives Program Director, Dani Trujillo said.

Friday, September 13 however, was different because for the first time, High Fives provided mountain bikes for people with disabilities to learn from instructors on how to take on the trails.

“I think it’s huge," local adaptive athlete Emmerson Wasson said. "The biggest challenge was not being able to get back outside due to the lack of resources.”

Wasson lives with a rare neurological disorder, but opportunities like mountain biking give him a way to stay active.

“We’ve seen it in the winter time as well of trying to make the outdoors more open and inclusive to a broader group of people," Lee Canyon General Manager, Dan Hooper said.

Local Olympic gold medalist Connor Fields was also enjoying the trails. The Vegas native recently made his broadcasting debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics and he says it is no surprise there was record-setting viewership.

“It was great to see those athletes get the recognition they deserve," Fields said. "I know a lot of Paralympians, I’ve trained with a lot of Paralympians, they’re incredible athletes and they deserve all the recognition in the world.”

For more information on Lee Canyon's adaptive sporting opportunities go to leecanyonlv.com.