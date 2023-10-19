Lebron James, Tom Brady, sports world reacts to Las Vegas Aces championship

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas are now 2-0 when it comes to WNBA Championships under head coach Becky Hammon.

On Wednesday, the Aces defeated the New York Liberty 70-69 in Game 4 to take home another title. The Aces are the first team to win back-to-back championships in 21 years. Only three clubs have ever done it: the Houston Comets from 1997-2000, the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001-2002, and now the Las Vegas Aces.

The sports world celebrated the win and the remarkable achievement. That includes Kelsey Plum's husband, former Raider and current New York Giant, Darren Waller. The NFL season may be underway but he was able to watch Game 4 at the Barclays Center.

Darren Waller cheering on his wife, Kelsey Plum, at Game 4 👏 pic.twitter.com/Vp845P2lEG — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 19, 2023

Before the game, Waller told reporters he wanted to be there to support her.

"It's very exciting. I want to see her accomplish everything that she sets out to accomplish. It's cool just to be there, be a fan of her, and be a husband and support," Waller said. "I love watching her because I see the work see puts in throughout. I try to be there to support regardless of what the result is but, of course, I want to see her win."

Earlier in the playoff run, Plum said it has been difficult for the two to be away from each other all season. Just days into their honeymoon, Waller was traded to the Giants.

"First of all, we lean on our faith because we have to answer to something higher to ourselves. D and I understand the incredible pull you have when you're a professional athlete. I love him so much and I love him for outside of the sport," Plum said. "We're really just encouraging other and uplifting each other because it's been a tough season for us apart. We just have to kind of stay buckled down. We keep our relationship very private but there's no way that I'd be able to show up every day the way I am for my teammates if I didn't have that support at home."

Frank Franklin II/AP Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum kisses her husband, New York Giants' Darren Waller, after Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series against the New York Liberty Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in New York. The Aces won 70-69.

The Las Vegas Aces and Hammon also got a special shout out from the San Antonio Spurs and head coach Gregg Popovich. Hammon was an assistant coach under Popovich from 2014 through 2022. In 2020, she also made NBA history as the first woman to coach an NBA team after Popovich was ejected from the game.

The Spurs won Wednesday night's game against the Houston Rockets 117-103. However, Popovich told reporters he wanted to get through the post-game press conference as fast as possible so he could celebrate Hammon and the Aces' win.

"I gotta go celebrate. Becky Hammon and the Aces. It's like Smokey Robinson the Miracles. It's Becky and the Aces. Fantastic," Popovich said. "I thought about getting booted tonight because it was at exactly the same time but I just thought this has to be my priority but it was close. Congrats Becky. Yeah baby! Good stuff. Anybody got anything? Quickly. I gotta go get some wine. Can I say that?"

After the 2022 WNBA Championship win, Popovich visited the team in-person and congratulated them.

"It was great watching you guys play. It's been great watching you on TV and the way you executive, the way you play physically, it's just beautiful to watch," Popovich said last year. "You got to keep it going. The sweetest wins are the ones on the road."

Tom Brady, former NFL star quarterback and part-owner of the Aces, took to Instagram to celebrate with multiple stories celebrating the Aces' win.

Mark Davis is another part-owner and the owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. He was in New York celebrating with the team and going viral for his dance moves. Back at home, members of the Raiders' organization took to X to say congrats.

Congratulations to the 2-time World Champion @LVAces on your back-to-back WNBA titles! https://t.co/UKB3xNjihn — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 19, 2023

The 2023 WNBA MVP, A'ja Wilson, is also friends with Lebron James and several players in the NBA, who congratulated the team for their back-to-back titles and mentioned Wilson should get a signature shoe.

😂 @_ajawilson22 we know how the awards should’ve went but …. 🤫 … ring the mayor of the SC 💍 https://t.co/B8MaHF9WID — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) October 19, 2023

Here's a look at how other valley teams are honoring and celebrating the Aces victory.

BACK 2 BACK BABY!!!! 🏆🏆



Congratulations to the @LVAces on winning their second consecutive WNBA title!!!!! 👏🫶#VegasBorn | #RaiseTheStakes pic.twitter.com/Rr1HfuMFdk — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 19, 2023

champs 2x 🏆🏆 …we got next! ⚡️ https://t.co/IX6qVMNQnT — NBA G League Ignite (@gleagueignite) October 19, 2023

Congrats Champs! 👏👏 https://t.co/o6fWI6C8Bq — Las Vegas Desert Dogs (@vegasdesertdogs) October 19, 2023