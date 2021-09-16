Watch
Sports

Actions

Las Vegas Weekly sports talk: Indoor Football League's Knight Hawks

items.[0].videoTitle
First, it was the Golden Knights, then the Silver Knights and now it's the Knight Hawks. Good Morning Las Vegas Anchor Dave Courvoisier spoke with Las Vegas Weekly's Justin Emerson about the new Indoor Football Team.
aug 23 vkhawks.jpg
Posted at 9:32 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 00:37:40-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — First, it was the Golden Knights, then the Silver Knights and now it's the Knight Hawks.

Good Morning Las Vegas Anchor Dave Courvoisier spoke with Las Vegas Weekly's Justin Emerson about the new Indoor Football Team.

Watch the interview in the player above.

RELATED: Newest Indoor Football League team will be named Vegas Knight Hawks

The team's name was announced last month.

The Knight Hawks will kick off their first season next year.

You won't have to wait that long for the new issue of Las Vegas Weekly because it comes out on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH