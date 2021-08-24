Newest Indoor Football League team will be named Vegas Knight Hawks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is another member of the Vegas Born family, as The Foley Entertainment Group has officially announced the Vegas Knight Hawks.

The Knight Hawks will be the eighteenth current and active member of the Indoor Football League

"Our organization is thrilled to be bringing another pro sports franchise to Southern Nevada," said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. "Just like the Vegas Golden Knights and the Henderson Silver Knights, the Vegas Knight Hawks will be a team built to support the community they play in. Our games at the all-new Dollar Loan Center will be fun, affordable and have the best-in-class in-game experience."

We're the Vegas Knight Hawks and we're here to have a good time 🤘 pic.twitter.com/bvLblLghJK — Vegas Knight Hawks (@KnightHawksIFL) August 24, 2021

The team's first head coach will be Mike Davis, who was the defensive line coach for the Canadian Football League's Toronto Argonauts.

Season tickets will start at $10 per game and those wanting to place your $20 refundable deposit can do so at KnightHawksFootball.com.