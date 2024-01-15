Las Vegas teenager selected to be Good Morning America's Super Bowl correspondent

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas teenager is getting ready for his turn in the national spotlight.

On Monday, Good Morning America's Will Reeve announced that 16-year-old Las Vegas native Brandon Torquato has been selected as their Super Bowl LVIII kid correspondent.

Torquato is a big Las Vegas Raiders fan and plays football as a Special Olympics athlete. He's also an ambassador for the National Football League's Play 60 program.

He even got a special video shoutout from Raiders' punter AJ Cole, who let Torquato know he was going to the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. He will be given a game ball, which he will run out to the referees.

"I can do it. In the middle of the field, in front of thousands of people, that's going to be inspiring," Torquato said.

According to Reeve, Torquato is also going to NFL Honors, Super Bowl Opening Night, and the NFL Experience.