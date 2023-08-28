Las Vegas takes down Tacoma in extra innings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators are continuing their winning ways as they fight for a playoff spot.

There is less than a month left in the regular season and Las Vegas is tied with the Tacoma Rainiers for first place in the Pacific Coast League West division. The two teams just faced off for a six-game series with each team coming away with three wins. That includes last night's nail-biter that went into extra inning.

The Aviators offense got off to a hot start. Kevin Smith and Conner Capel hit back-to-back singles while Kyle McCann was able to reach on a field error to load the bases. That's when Cody Thomas stepped into the box and belted a towering grand slam to right center field to give Las Vegas an early 4-0 lead. The Rainiers wanted to rain on the party and chipped away at the lead by tacking on two runs.

However, the Aviators flew ahead a little further in the fourth. Greg Deichmann doubled before Tyler Wade hit a home run. Facing a 6-2 hole, Tacoma added a run in the fifth, two runs in the sixth, and tied the game in the bottom of the ninth.

In the top of the tenth inning, Kevin Smith started on second base for Las Vegas. He moved to third on a ground out and scored after Yohel Pozo hit a single to left field. In the bottom of the ninth, Tacoma got two runners aboard but Las Vegas' defense didn't allow them to cross the plate and held on for the 7-6 victory.

Las Vegas is back at home starting on Tuesday night for a 12-game homestand. The first six games will be against the Salt Lake Bees while the second series will be against the Sacramento River Cats. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.