Las Vegas NFL Draft drone show to form shapes of the 32 NFL teams

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, the NFL Draft plans to start a drone show at 7:30 p.m. in front of the Bellagio Fountains.

Daphne Wood, the NFL director of events, will speak about the city-wide NFL décor program including the NFL Draft drone show.

The NFL Draft drone show is said to include 300 drones which will form shapes to showcase the 32 NFL teams.

The drone show will continue every night at the NFL Draft at 8:11 p.m. and 10:11 p.m.

13 Action News plans to post this event live on Facebook Wednesday.