Las Vegas native Bryson Stott named finalist for 2023 Gold Glove Award

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas native and current Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott could soon be adding more hardware to his trophy case.

On Wednesday, Rawlings announced the finalists for 2023 Gold Glove Awards and Stott is one of them.

According to Rawlings, the other two finalists for the National League Second Baseman Gold Glove Award are Ha-Seong Kim from the San Diego Padres and Nico Hoerner from the Chicago Cubs.

The 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Finalists - NL Second Base - Ha-Seong Kim, Nico Hoerner, Bryson Stott#RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/L1FeL8I2MW — Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) October 18, 2023

The Gold Glove Awards have been handed out every year since 1957 to players who exhibit "superior individual fielding performance."

To determine the winners, the 30 Major League Baseball managers and up to six coaches from each team vote from a pool of players in their league, excluding players from their own team. These votes comprise 75% of the selection total, with the Society for American Baseball Research's Defensive Index counting for the other 25%.

MLB stats show that as of Wednesday, Stott has played in 149 games at second base and 1,294.1 innings for the Phillies this season. He has recorded 235 putouts, turned 72 double plays, and only committed five errors for a fielding percentage of .992.

When looking at his competition, Kim has played in 106 games and 856.2 innings for the Padres this season. He has recorded 166 putouts, turned 57 double plays, and committed four errors for a fielding percentage of .991. For Hoener, he has played in 135 games and 1,167 innings for the Cubs. He has recorded 226 putouts, turned 78 double plays, and committed seven errors for a fielding percentage of .988.

The winners are scheduled to be announced on ESPN's "Baseball Tonight" on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 4:30 p.m. PT.

Stott, along with fellow Vegas native Bryce Harper, and the rest of the Phillies are still fighting for a trip to the World Series. As of Wednesday afternoon, they lead the Arizona Diamondbacks two games to none in the National League Championship Series. They are scheduled to play Game 3 at Chase Field in Phoenix on Thursday night.