Las Vegas named finalist for NCAA men’s, women’s Final Four sites from 2032-36

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is in the running to host the NCAA Men’s and Women's Final Four between 2032 and 2036.

The NCAA announced Tuesday that its Division I men’s and women’s basketball committees had selected seven finalist cities for each championship during the five-year hosting cycle. Las Vegas is the only city named a finalist for both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

Las Vegas is already scheduled to host the 2028 Men’s Final Four at Allegiant Stadium. The latest selection puts the city in contention to bring the men’s championship back to Southern Nevada during the next hosting cycle, while also pursuing its first Women’s Final Four.

The NCAA said it will continue evaluating the finalists through meetings, site visits and additional materials before making its final selections in July 2027. Representatives from each city are scheduled to present their bids during the committees’ summer meetings in Naples, Florida.

The other finalists for the men’s tournament are Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Kansas, Nashville, Tennessee and New Orleans.

“We are grateful for the record number of cities that expressed interest in hosting the Men’s Final Four, which continues to be one of the world’s preeminent sporting events,” Martin Newton, Samford’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics and chair of the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee for the upcoming season, said in an news release.

Several cities on the men’s finalist list have previously hosted the event.

New Orleans has hosted six Final Fours, while Houston has hosted four. Denver hosted the 1990 tournament, and Indianapolis has staged the championship nine times, most recently in 2026.

Indianapolis is scheduled to host again in 2029, tying Kansas City, Missouri, for the record of 10 Final Four appearances as host.

Nashville would host its first Men’s Final Four if selected. The 2027 championship is scheduled for Detroit, followed by North Texas in 2030 and Atlanta in 2031.

For the Women’s Final Four, Las Vegas joins Detroit, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Phoenix and San Antonio as a finalist.

“The strong interest in hosting the Women’s Final Four reflects the championship’s stature as one of the premier events in sports, and the committee is grateful to every city that participated in the bid process,” said Liz Darger, senior associate athletics director and senior woman administrator at Brigham Young and chair of the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee.

Las Vegas and Detroit would be first-time hosts of the Women's Final Four.

Indianapolis, New Orleans and San Antonio have each hosted the Women’s Final Four three times. Indianapolis is scheduled to host in 2028, with San Antonio following in 2029.

Minneapolis, which hosted in 1995 and 2022, is seeking a third tournament, while Phoenix, the site of the 2026 championship, is pursuing a second.

The NCAA said the committees also discussed the possibility of staging the men’s and women’s Final Fours in the same city on the same weekend.

Neither committee currently supports pursuing a combined event, according to the NCAA, but they will study its feasibility for 2037 or later.