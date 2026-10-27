Golden Knights turn to Adin Hill after Carter Hart exits morning skate with injury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart left the team's morning skate with an undisclosed injury, and Adin Hill will start Tuesday night's game against the Ottawa Senators.

“He's in good hands,” coach Ryan Craig said. “We've got a plan here moving forward either way. We'll be ready for tonight.”

Hart is 4-3-1, with a 2.76 goals-against average and an .889 save percentage, but he has shared much of the net time with Hill (4-1, 2.95, .882).

Both goaltenders have dealt with injuries over the past several seasons. Hart missed nearly three months last season after injuring his left leg and then was expected to back up Hill in the playoffs.

But then-coach Bruce Cassidy was fired with eight games left, and replacement John Tortorella instead put Hart in the net. Hart delivered by helping lead a late surge in the regular season before going 12-4 over the first three rounds with a 2.22 GAA and .924 save percentage.

He struggled in the Stanley Cup Final against Carolina, however, becoming the first goalie to allow at least four goals in the first five games. The Hurricanes won the series in six games.

Hart's presence in Vegas was a controversial topic in the hockey world and beyond. He was one of five players from the 2018 Canada world junior team who were acquitted last July of sexual assault.

The NHL ruled those players were eligible to sign deals beginning Oct. 15, 2025, and to play starting Dec. 1. Hart signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Golden Knights.