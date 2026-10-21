Knights in the Morning: Mark Stone says Golden Knights have been determined since day one

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Under a first-year head coach, the Vegas Golden Knights are off to a strong start and capitalizing on their run to the Stanley Cup Final last season.

Captain Mark Stone said the Golden Knights have been determined since day one.

WATCH: The captain calls VGK determined

Captain Mark Stone has strong start to 9th season with the VGK

Alex Eschelman: "10 years of the Vegas Golden Knights — how would you describe, if you could give me one word, the VGK?

Mark Stone: "Determined. We're determined to try and win at all costs. This will be my ninth season with the Knights and I think the organization should be proud of what they built from the second they were named a team. A lot of good people to fill not just player roles, but roles throughout the organization, whether that's therapists, managers, everything. I think that's something that they should be proud of and it's something that you can't sleep on. You've got to continue to abide by it."

The Guys in Gold go on the road for their next two and first up is the Blues on Thursday at 5 p.m.