Knights in the Morning: Parker Wotherspoon grateful to be a Vegas Golden Knight

LAS VEGAS, Nev. —
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Parker Wotherspoon tells Alex Eschelman it's "hard to complain" when you're a Guy in Gold.
Alex Eschelman: Jack Eichel said it last season — the Vegas Golden Knights is not on people's no-trade list. Why was this a place that you really wanted to come to and be a part of?
Parker Wotherspoon: I mean, they don't really have any flaws here, you know. Starts at the top, great management, they treat the players really well with the on-ice, hard to complain. They compete; they've been to three [Stanley Cup Finals] in 10 years. That's kind of the main thing is you want to win a championship in your career, and this is going to be a contender every single year — if you get everything; the hockey, the weather, the taxes — it's all just one of the top destinations in the league.
Parker Wotherspoon is week-to-week with an upper body injury.
The Vegas Golden Knights host the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 3 p.m.
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Golden Knights turn to Adin Hill after Carter Hart exits morning skate injuredVegas Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart left the team's morning skate with an undisclosed injury, and Adin Hill will start Tuesday night's game against the Ottawa Senators.
Wotherspoon is in his first season with the VGK.Wotherspoon is in his first season with the VGK.
Fantilli scores on OT power play as Blue Jackets edge Golden Knights 2-1Adam Fantilli scored on a power play 59 seconds into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Vegas 2-1 on Saturday night, sending the Golden Knights to their third straight loss.
Knights in the Morning: Stone says Knights have been determined since day oneUnder a first-year head coach, the Vegas Golden Knights are off to a strong start. Mark Stone tells Channel 13's Alex Eschelman there's one word to describe the club.