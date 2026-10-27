Knights in the Morning: Parker Wotherspoon grateful to be a Vegas Golden Knight

LAS VEGAS, Nev. —

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Parker Wotherspoon tells Alex Eschelman it's "hard to complain" when you're a Guy in Gold.

Alex Eschelman: Jack Eichel said it last season — the Vegas Golden Knights is not on people's no-trade list. Why was this a place that you really wanted to come to and be a part of?

Parker Wotherspoon: I mean, they don't really have any flaws here, you know. Starts at the top, great management, they treat the players really well with the on-ice, hard to complain. They compete; they've been to three [Stanley Cup Finals] in 10 years. That's kind of the main thing is you want to win a championship in your career, and this is going to be a contender every single year — if you get everything; the hockey, the weather, the taxes — it's all just one of the top destinations in the league.

Parker Wotherspoon is week-to-week with an upper body injury.

The Vegas Golden Knights host the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 3 p.m.