Las Vegas Motor Speedway bringing back shuttle service for South Point 400

Posted at 11:51 AM, Jul 24, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Race fans will soon have another way to get to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on race day.

Speedway officials said they're bringing back the Speedway Shuttle program for the South Point 400.

There will be three pickup and drop-off locations, which will be located at Planet Hollywood, Treasure Island, and Main Street Station.

For $100 round-trip, fans can reserve a spot on a climate-controlled luxury motorcoach, which will leave those sites at 8 a.m. on race day. That's scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 15.

"Our race fans made it very clear they wanted our shuttle service back," LVMS President Chris Powell said. "I'm happy to report we heard them. We expect our new shuttle service to provide a smooth transit experience to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Fans will have one less thing to plan for Sunday since we'll make their travel to and from the track worry-free."

They add space is limited. You can learn more here.

