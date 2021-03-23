Las Vegas Lights FC announce 2021 home opener at Cashman Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Lights Football Club says its 2021 home opener will take place June 5 at Cashman Center.

The team is scheduled to take on Tacoma Defiance.

June 5. Home Opener. We know Cash will be there. Will you? #VivaLights 🎉 pic.twitter.com/0X1hkv8jvu — Las Vegas Lights FC (@lvlightsfc) March 23, 2021

The 2021 United Soccer League Championship season will begin in May.

The Lights' first away game is scheduled for May 29 in San Diego, California, against the Loyal Soccer Club.

To be notified when Lights FC match tickets go on sale visit LasVegasLightsFC.com/tickets.