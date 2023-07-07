Las Vegas Lights trying to set world record for largest water balloon fight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Lights are looking to help fans avoid the Dog Days Of Summer by setting the record for the world's largest water balloon fight.

Team officials said that is set to happen during halftime at Saturday night's game against the Birmingham Legion.

All fans have to do to participate is come down to the field at halftime and water balloons will be provided for free. Team officials add that all kids under 10 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

According to Lights officials, the fight will last for at least two minutes in order to attempt to qualify for a potential world record. The team said they previously set the record in 2019.

Tickets start at $20 and are on sale now.