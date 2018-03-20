Las Vegas Lights release inaugural season's schedule

Of the 17 Las Vegas Lights Football Club regular season games the club will host at Cashman Field, 15 of those will be weekend matches with 8 p.m. start times.

The United Soccer League on Friday released the club's 34-match regular season slate. Lights FC begins its regular season on Saturday, March 17, on the road against Fresno FC, and opens the home portion of its schedule a week later on Saturday, March 24, at 8 p.m. vs. in-state rival Reno 1868 FC.

Some of the schedule's highlights include:

Seven of the club's first eight matches will take place at Cashman Field, including the already-announced Soccer Spring Training matches against visiting MLS clubs on Feb. 10 (Montreal Impact), Feb. 17 (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) and Feb. 24 (DC United). Beginning with the March 24 home opener, Lights FC plays 4 consecutive home matches (3 Saturday, 1 Friday).

Three matchups with both Reno 1868 FC (1 home, 2 away) and Phoenix Rising FC (2 home, 1 away).

Between Aug. 18 and Oct. 13, 7 of the club's final 11 regular season matches will take place at home, including 4 home matches in September.