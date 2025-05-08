Las Vegas Lights ready to shine in rematch with Colorado Springs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Las Vegas Lights have been on the road to success so far this season with arguably their biggest match up this weekend.

The team has won their last three straight and look to make it four in a row over the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

The game is a 2024 Western Conference Final rematch.

While the Switchbacks beat the Lights 1-0, Vegas is confident in their new head coach, Antonio Nocerino, possibly making a difference.

“I think he’s just added a little bit of grit, a bit of never backing down," Lights forward Johnny Rodriquez said. "Every day is a game day, we try to treat it like such so we can kind of get the mind ready and the body ready so when we the weekend comes we’re finally fully ready to go.”

Vegas is back on the pitch on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Cashman Field, and the first fans in attendance will receive free shirts.