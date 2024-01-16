Las Vegas Lights introduce retired Major League Baseball star José Bautista as new owner

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Major League Baseball star José Bautista has acquired the Las Vegas Lights Football Club and will serve as its new principal owner, the team announced on Tuesday.

“Las Vegas is the place to be and has emerged as a big professional sports town, and I will do everything I can to push this club forward,” said Bautista. “As a soccer fan and former professional athlete, I am excited to be involved with the world’s game. Since my retirement from professional baseball, I have witnessed the incredible growth of soccer in the United States, and I look forward to sharing my love of sports with the Las Vegas soccer community.”

Bautista will assume the role of chairman and governor of the club ahead of the 2024 USL Championship season kickoff in March.

Prior to his retirement from baseball, Bautista was known for his 344 career home runs, his "Level of Excellence" award from his time with the Toronto Blue Jays, and being named an MLB All-Star six years in a row from 2010 to 2016. He would also lead the majors in home runs twice in 2010 and 2011, the same year he won the Hank Aaron Award.

“José brings a competitive athlete’s mindset to everything he does, and he will certainly bring new expectations for the club’s performance, on and off the field,” said USL President Paul McDonough. “José’s vision for the sporting side is ambitious, including the acquisition of international players and the forming of an academy. We will support José during this transition period and look forward to seeing Lights FC shine brighter than ever in Vegas.”

Since he stepped off the diamond, Bautista has turned his talents toward becoming an investor, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, with partnerships with many brands, including Audi, Coca-Cola, Fanatics, and more.

“José’s vision and values align perfectly with our league’s ambitions and the positive impact our clubs are having in their local communities,” said USL Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer Justin Papadakis. “José is the latest in a recent series of world-class athletes to invest in USL clubs, a clear indication of our league’s increased prominence in the professional sports industry and the real value proposition of investing in soccer today. The game is growing rapidly in the United States, and our clubs are bringing high-level professional soccer to communities across the country, providing long-term economic development and creating positive social impact every day.”

Lights FC will open their 2024 USL Championship campaign on Saturday, March 9, at Memphis 901 FC.