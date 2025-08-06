Las Vegas Lights introduce new head coach Devin Rensing after midseason firing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new man is leading the charge for the Las Vegas Lights.

Providing a spark from Cashman Field sidelines is now Devin Rensing, his hire announced by the team on Monday. Sitting in last place in the USL Championship Western Conference, the team hopes the change in leadership can lead to a turnaround.

Rensing has spent five seasons as an assistant in the United Soccer League, spending the last three as an assistant for the Charleston Battery.

Rensing was introduced as the Lights' new coach on Wednesday.

"I'm excited to be in Las Vegas," Rensing said in his opening remarks. "It's obviously an amazing city. Excited to be working with this club that I think has a lot of potential with our front office and Jose as our owner. Excited to be working with the guys and more importantly, excited to get on the field Saturday night."

The move comes after former Light head coach Antonio Nocerino was fired just 12 games into his first season with the club. Interim head coach Giovanni Troise remains with the team on Rensing's staff.

"Any time you make a coaching change midseason, it's an interesting process," Lights' sporting director Gianleonardo Neglia said. "It takes a little bit of time. I think he's the right person for the job, not only to sort of right the ship and correct where we are here in 2025, but also to lead into 2026 as well."

"The most enjoyable part of my job is being on the field with the guys, so the last two days have been a lot of fun," Rensing said. "I've challenged them. I think they've they've certainly risen to the challenge so far."

The Lights have not followed up on a successful 2024 season the way the club had hoped.

Finishing in fourth place in the USL Western Conference last season, Las Vegas is at dead last in the West around the season's midway point with a record of 5-10-3, dropping their last four games.

That doesn't stop Rensing from believing his team can go on a run and make a playoff push.

"What's most important for us is to get on the same page and create an identity of how we want to play," Rensing said. "I'm confident that we could be in that conversation at the end. It's a climb, but it's within grasp."

"We'll just take it one day at a time and then one game at a time."

The Lights' first game under Rensing is on the road this Saturday night as the team visits San Antonio FC.