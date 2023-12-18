Las Vegas Lights hosting open tryouts in January

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Do you have what it takes to become a professional soccer player? Then the Las Vegas Lights want you.

The team is once again hosting open tryouts and players will get the chance to potentially receive a professional contract or a United Soccer League Academy contract.

"Las Vegas is filled with talented players that can compete at the next level," said Brett Lashbrook, Lights FC Owner & CEO. "We look forward to finding some of them to continue our tradition of being the only professional sports team in history to guarantee a local player on our roster."

Lashbrook is referring to Light FC's Home Grown Player program. Team officials said 11 players have taken the field as part of the Lights FC's active roster over the team's first six seasons.

To be eligible, players must be at least 16 years old. The tryout is scheduled to be held on Saturday, Jan. 20 at Cashman Field in downtown Las Vegas. The registration fee is $100.

You can learn more, including how to register, here.