Las Vegas Lights hosting Major League Soccer team for U.S. Open Cup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Major League Soccer is returning to the Las Vegas valley ... at least for one game.

The Las Vegas Lights are set to host the Los Angeles Football Club in the 2024 edition of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. That's scheduled for May 8 at Cashman Field with kick-off at 7:30 p.m.

The U.S. Open Cup is the oldest ongoing national soccer tournament in the United States. This year marks the 109th edition of the tournament. Professional, semi-professional, and amateur teams are competing for the title, $300,000 in prize money, and an automatic berth in next year's Concacaf Champions Cup tournament.

This year's tournament will feature 96 teams, including eight MLS clubs like LAFC, that will play 95 games from March to September.

According to the Lights, the game against LAFC will be the second time Las Vegas has hosted an MLS club in a competitive match. The Lights fell to Real Salt Lake 3-1 in the Third Round of last year's U.S. Open Cup competition.

Las Vegas has been competing in the Open Cup since 2018 and has compiled an all-time record of 4-4.

Tickets for the May 8 game are on sale now and start at $20. If you can't make it to the game, broadcasts of all matches can be streamed live on the tournament's website, the Major League Soccer website, and USL Soccer website. This is only for the Rounds of 32 and 16. Additional broadcast details for the Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Finals will be announced at a later date.