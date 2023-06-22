Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Las Vegas Lights hosting Knights night

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Las Vegas Lights Knights night
Posted at 7:44 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 10:44:26-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People across the valley are continuing to celebrate the Vegas Golden Knights and their first Stanley Cup championship.

That includes the Las Vegas Lights soccer team, which will wear special commemorative jerseys at the next home match. That is scheduled for July 1st when the team takes on the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

The team has several packages available.

If you want a jersey and to check out the game, it's $99 while the jersey only is $80.

Las Vegas Lights officials said there will also be fireworks after the game as well as an on-field post-game where you can meet your favorite Lights' players and get autographs.

You can learn more here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH