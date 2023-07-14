Las Vegas Lights fans can get half-priced tickets by riding RTC buses to games

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local soccer fans will be able to save some money if they take the bus to Las Vegas Lights games this season.

It's part of a partnership the team has with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Team officials said people who ride the bus to Cashman Field for Lights games can receive a half-price ticket. All they have to do is show their bus pass or their digital pass from the rideRTC, Transit, Uber & Lyft apps at the Cashman Field Box Office to receive the discount.

"Cashman Field is located on one of RTC's busiest routes on Las Vegas Boulevard, which makes this partnership even stronger," said Lights FC Owner & CEO Brett Lashbrook. "We're excited to continue working with community partners to make Las Vegas a better place to live, work and play."

The promotion is for all Lights home games and the season runs through October. You can see the remaining home games below and on the team's website.

