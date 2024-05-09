Las Vegas Lights fall to LAFC 3-1 In U.S. Open Cup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It wasn't the result the Lights were hoping for as they fell to the Los Angeles Football Club 3-1 in the Open Cup, but this isn't a match that players or coaches are feeling negative about.

For the better part of 60 minutes, the Lights went toe to toe with one of the powerhouses of Major League Soccer.

The game was 0-0 heading into the second half thanks to the Lights maintaining possession and defending well when LAFC players were attacking.

Just seconds into the second half, LAFC's Kei Kamara scored a header off a cross to open the scoring.

The Lights had something to say about that, though.

Sean Smart scored off a header of his own from the far post off a corner kick, and the game was tied.

A few minutes later, LAFC moved the ball into their attacking third, and somehow the ball slipped to the middle of the box where Cristian Olivera would bury It.

LAFC would score one more goal in stoppage time and that would end it.

After the game, Lights players and coach Dennis Sanchez said this might not have been the result they wanted, but the performance is certainly something they can build off of.

"If you can defend against a top team like LAFC for that long and not concede," Sanchez said. "Unfortunately goals change games. We were really close at the end to tie it 2-2 and that completely changed the trajectory. There's good things we can build off of."

"We are most definitely using this game as a reference point," Lights left-back Gennaro Nigro said. "We haven't been at our best. The results have shown. Moving forward, we're using this as not only encouragement, but as a force for when this get tough. We showed tonight that we can play against anyone."

​Up next the Lights will be back in action on Saturday when they go on the road to take on San Antonio FC.