Las Vegas Lights bringing soccer matches to Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Ballpark will transform from a baseball field into a soccer pitch for two games this October.

It's part of a series called "Soccer In Summerlin", which will feature the Las Vegas Lights FC taking on Colorado Springs and San Diego.

"We are excited to partner with the Las Vegas Aviators and Las Vegas Ballpark to bring professional soccer to Summerlin," said Brett Lashbrook, Las Vegas Lights FC owner and CEO. "This will be a great opportunity to continue to spread the word and invite the community to come out and support professional soccer."

The Lights will take on the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and will take on the San Diego Loyal SC on Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

This week, there are presales running for Aviators and Lights season ticket members and all registered users of the Summerlin App.

Tickets start at $25 and will go on sale to the public next week on Ticketmaster.