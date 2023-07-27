Las Vegas Lights bringing soccer matches to Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Ballpark will transform from a baseball field into a soccer pitch for two games this October.
It's part of a series called "Soccer In Summerlin", which will feature the Las Vegas Lights FC taking on Colorado Springs and San Diego.
"We are excited to partner with the Las Vegas Aviators and Las Vegas Ballpark to bring professional soccer to Summerlin," said Brett Lashbrook, Las Vegas Lights FC owner and CEO. "This will be a great opportunity to continue to spread the word and invite the community to come out and support professional soccer."
The Lights will take on the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and will take on the San Diego Loyal SC on Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
This week, there are presales running for Aviators and Lights season ticket members and all registered users of the Summerlin App.
Tickets start at $25 and will go on sale to the public next week on Ticketmaster.
𝗣𝗥𝗢 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗖𝗘𝗥 ⚽️ is coming to 𝗦𝗨𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗟𝗜𝗡 during the month of October!— Las Vegas Lights FC (@lvlightsfc) July 27, 2023
We're excited to join forces with the @AviatorsLV to announce that our matches on October 7th and 14th will be played at the @thelvballpark. #VivaLights ⚽️🎉
READ MORE: https://t.co/mzf1lOr1lF pic.twitter.com/Xd3VErPXVm