Las Vegas Inferno changing the game for local growth of esports

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — To an untrained eye, entering the Valhallan Esports Training building in Las Vegas looks like kids playing video games. Instead, it is the foundation of an exploding industry.

In 2017, with the Vegas sports scene and gaming industry both growing, a Southern Nevada native who had competed playing games like Call of Duty saw a chance to take action.

“There’s nothing in Vegas," said Las Vegas Inferno CEO & owner Jairo Urcuyo. "I’ve heard that basketball, baseball, football and soccer are all coming to Las Vegas. And I was like, 'Where’s the gaming?' Let's think of something that can affect the city in a positive way.”

So, he quit his day job and launched Las Vegas Inferno in January 2020. The new brand's lion shield logo and a ‘bring the heat’ motto symbolize Vegas themes. The Inferno has since grown to become the most prominent esports team in southern Nevada, with a worldwide footprint.

You have the Golden Knights, the Silver Knights, the Raiders, the Aces, and hopefully now the A’s. So we’re like, ‘We have to do something unique.' We’re here to plant our flag for video games but also affect the community.

Experts and influencers in the growing field of competitive online gaming admit that many people still don't know what esports exactly is.

“Esports is taking who you were as a kid and living out that dream," said Dreamer, an influencer working with Vegas Inferno for the last three years.

"We just partnered with NASCAR," said Inferno co-owner Zack Fite about the team and the industry's bright future. "NASCAR has an iRacing scene, which is a traditional sport that crosses over. NBA had the NBA2K league. A lot of these sports brands and companies are starting to partner with esports and see the growth."

Partnered with Valhallan in the south valley, the Inferno grooms local gamers and signs the industry’s top free agents to compete globally while tending to a worldwide audience.

"Madden, we house two of the top 100 players in the world," Urcuyo said as he listed the games Inferno competes on. "Warzone, we house four of the top 250 players in the world. Rocket League, we're representing teams all the way in South America, out in Thailand for Apex Legends."

Traditional sports is physical. But there’s a lot of mental awareness involved when competing. When you think of a gamer, you think I’m eating Doritos and drinking Mountain Dew every day. But that’s not the case anymore. Everyone’s evolved where health is important.

While not every gamer on the Inferno team is from or based in Las Vegas, the Valhallan facility allows for the team to train local youth into potential pros and spread awareness of esports.

"To be able to see it develop to where I can bring my kid to a facility that’s not only teaching me competitive esports but the different career paths through esports, I can get an actual physical job within the industry, it’s a no-brainer trying to help the next generation grow," Urcuyo said. "Within the next couple of years, I think this will be the next biggest sport.”

Hear more from Inferno founder Jairo Urcuyo, co-owner Zack Fite and influencer Dreamer:

“I (competitively gamed) for 10 years for free," Fite said. "These kids don’t have to do that. They can come here, they can learn, they can go to college, they can get degrees in colleges, and then they can work full-time in this and do something they’re actually passionate about.”

It’s bigger than a game for the Inferno, helping the valley with community outreach and building a local gaming industry through love.

"Almost half of our roster is based in Las Vegas," Urcuyo said.

We're trying to become a global brand but we know our roots. We raised over $27,000 through our charity initiatives to build gaming cards in Summerlin Hospital. Helping local businesses grow. We did activations where, during the pandemic, a lot of restaurants closed or were on the verge of closing. We just randomly did a pop-up to make sure they stay in business.

Pro athletes like those seen on Madden have come in at Valhallan to the game and have invited the team across the country for events.

Some pro football players to be involved with the Inferno include NFL great Drew Brees and Vegas native, as well as the Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

"We were affiliated with Logan Thompson, goaltender for the Golden Knights," Dreamer said. "You go from there to throwing Infernofest, our yearly event we throw every Jan. 6. It’s homegrown and built through us. When I say blood, sweat, and tears, I really mean it.”

January 6 is a holiday in the city now known as Las Vegas Inferno Day, when the team throws a big event introducing parents to the world of esports and how it can help their own kids.

Esports gives children an activity that develops digital literacy and reveals career pathways in a growing field.

“Everything you have in traditional corporate America is the same jobs we have in gaming," Fite added.

Colleges are now offering scholarships. We’ve had five of our kids here from Valhallan get full rides in the past year to colleges. There’s a big career pathway that parents just don’t understand quite yet.

In early March, the Inferno plans on hosting the Battle for Vegas, the city's biggest youth esports tournament. You can find more info about the event and about the Inferno on the team's website.