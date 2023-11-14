Las Vegas hosting inaugural All-MLB Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Major League Baseball is ready to recognize their best and brightest in Las Vegas.

On Monday, the league announced they're partnering up with MGM Rewards to launch the All-MLB Weekend, which is scheduled to be from Dec. 14 through Dec. 17.

Selections for the All-MLB Team will be announced on Dec. 16 from the HyperX Arena at the Luxor Hotel and Casino. Fans can tune into the show with Greg Amsinger, Lauren Shehadi, Mark DeRosa, and Harold Reynolds at 5 p.m. pacific time.

Fans can also participate in experiences with MLB players during a charity poker tournament and golf outing at Shadow Creek. The All-MLB Weekend Fan Package starts at $509 per person.

MLB introduced the first-ever All-MLB Team awards in 2019. There are first and second teams and voters are asked to only consider performances from the regular season when casting their ballots.

Fans make up 50% of votes for the All-MLB Team, with a panel of experts handling the other 50%. Voting is open now through Sunday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. pacific time. You can cast your votes here.