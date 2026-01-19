LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Since 2002, Lali Outhoummountry has competed in roller derby.

“It’s a lot of fun," Outhoummountry said. "It brings people together, it builds endurance.”

WATCH| Alex Eschelman talks to the Las Vegas High Rollers about roller derby in the Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas High Rollers get set for orientation day

Lali loves the sport so much that she has brought it to her own backyard, calling the team the "Las Vegas High Rollers."

“We got people involved who are more dedicated than not, we’re growing," Outhoummountry said.

After nearly two decades of growing roller derby in the Valley, Lali has the only bank track in Nevada, where at times, hundreds huddle around to watch a scrimmage.

“It was exciting, especially for the ones who’ve never experienced it," Outhoummountry said.

Now, 40 athletes and counting are back for another year.

“If you’re from Vegas you know it’s hard to find a good community out here that you can click with and I feel like I found that here," team manager Luvia Alcantara said.

The team is finishing their new track for orientation day on Saturday, January 31, which is free to the public for everyone to try their hand at being a high roller.

“Just feel more confident in myself," team member Mary Gonzales said. "I can still get out here and do something physical, have a lot of fun, I still have a little kid in me that wants to come out and play.”