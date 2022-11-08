Las Vegas Formula 1 race tickets sell fast

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Despite being one year away, the Las Vegas Formula 1 race is proving to be a popular event.

On Saturday, F1 hosted a launch party giving us all a preview of what to expect when the 2023 race rolls around.

Tickets for next year’s race also went on sale Saturday, fans rushed to buy them including Mexico City resident, Roberto Tinoco.

“I think it is a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend the very first one,” says Roberto Tinoco. “Three tickets for $2500 each plus ticket master fees.”

The demand is international, people from all over the world looking to get tickets.

On the F1 website the grandstand tickets at the MSG Sphere zone cost $2,000 and as of Monday morning shoed unavailable, standing room is $500 and those were unavailable as well.

In the Harmon zone the grandstand was $2,500 and listed as unavailable and the Skybox is listed at $10,000.

Economist Jeremy Aguero says F1 could be one of the biggest and priciest events ever in Las Vegas.

“Lets take two iconic brands and talk about what is possible when you bring them together, Formula 1 and Las Vegas,” says Jeremy Aguero.

The race is happening the weekend of November 16th 2023.