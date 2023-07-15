Las Vegas drops first game to Reno 7-3

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators kicked off a three-game series against their in-state rival, the Reno Aces, at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday night. Unfortunately, it was the Aces who took game one, winning 7-3.

The Aces were able to get on the board in the first and kept the lead through the whole game. Reno took advantage of Las Vegas starter Kyle Muller and put four runs on the board. The Aviators got close with three runs in the home half of the frame.

Max Scheumann and Jonah Bride both drew walks. With two outs, Darell Hernaiz doubled to score Schuemann. That's when Lawrence Butler stepped into the box and singled deep enough to left field to score both Bride and Hernaiz.

Reno was able to add another three runs on Muller in the top of the third inning to make the score 7-3. Those would be the last runs to cross the plate as Las Vegas had their chances. The Aviators left eight runners in scoring position on the night.

Muller was tagged with his third loss of the season after allowing seven runs on six hits in four innings while walking six and striking out none.

The loss drops Las Vegas to 42-45 on the season. They'll look to turn things around as the teams return to do battle in the second game of the series on Saturday night. Aviators officials are also asking fans to get to the ballpark early for their Looney Tunes Night/Bugs Bunny bobblehead giveaway. It's also a 1983 Las Vegas Stars throwback game.