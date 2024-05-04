Las Vegas Desert Dogs moving from Mandalay Bay to Lee's Family Forum

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs lacrosse team has found a new den.

Since the team debuted two seasons ago, they have called Mandalay Bay's Michelob ULTRA Arena home. The team is now moving to Lee's Family Forum in Henderson for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

"We want to be where our fans live and make a real impact in the community that matters to our fanbase," said Joe Tsai, co-owner of the Desert Dogs. "Embracing Lee's Family Forum underscores our commitment to forging deeper connections with the residents and families of Las Vegas. By being an integral part of the Henderson neighborhood, I hope the Desert Dogs and our players become household names and bring unity and joy to the local community."

The Desert Dogs were launched in July 2021 as an expansion team of the National Lacrosse League. In addition to Tsai, other co-owners include Wayne Gretzky, Steve Nash, and Dustin Johnson.

The venue will host nine home games, starting in December.

The team is currently accepting deposits for Season Ticket Memberships for next season at Lee’s Family Forum. You can learn more here.