Las Vegas Desert Dogs forward and CEO named finalists for two national awards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have wrapped up their inaugural season and are up for several national awards.

The team said that Jack Hannah is a finalist for the National Lacrosse League Rookie of the Year award. The other two finalists are Jonathan Donville from Fort Worth's Panther City and Brett Dobson from Duluth's Georgia Swarm.

This season, Hannah was named the Rookie of the Week twice and led all rookies in the amount of goals scored and finished second in points and assists.

"I'm extremely excited to see Jack recognized as a finalist for this honor," said Shawn Williams, the Desert Dogs' head coach and general manager. "Jack had a tremendous year and was an integral part of our offense. His upside and future are exceptionally bright and I can't wait to watch him grow."

The winner is scheduled to be announced sometime next week.

Desert Dogs CEO Mark Fine is also up for the National Lacrosse League Executive of the Year award.

"I'm humbled to be nominated as a finalist for this incredible honor," Fine said. "This is a reflection of our entire front office and ownership group in Las Vegas and the hard work and dedication they put forth throughout our inaugural season."

This season, the Desert Dogs were fourth in the league in overall ticket sales and averaged close to 6,000 fans a game.