Las Vegas Desert Dogs hosting free youth lacrosse camp

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are giving back to the community and hosting a free youth lacrosse clinic.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, July 28 at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson.

Check-in starts at 1:45 p.m. and the clinic is set to run from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

The clinic is for kids that are 16 and under.

You can bring your own stick and if you don't have one, one will be provided. Participants should wear running shoes and athletic clothes and bring a water bottle.

No experience is necessary.

While the event is free, you do need to register to attend.

You can sign up here.