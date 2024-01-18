Las Vegas Desert Dogs hosting free lacrosse clinic

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are continuing their quest to grow the game of lacrosse across the valley by hosting a free youth clinic this weekend.

Team officials said the clinic will be on Saturday, Jan. 20, at Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon in Henderson. That's located at 675 East Dale Avenue.

Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. and the clinic runs from 10 a.m. until noon. All skill levels are welcome. If you can't bring your own stick, the team said they will have loaner sticks for kids to use.

Players, including Sean Westley, Dylan Watson, Erik Turner, Connor Kirst, Landon Kells, and Joel Watson will also be there to take photos and sign autographs, as well as coach Shawn Williams.

While the event is free, event organizers are asking you to register first. You can find more information, including how to register, here.