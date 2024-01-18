Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Las Vegas Desert Dogs hosting free lacrosse clinic

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Las Vegas Desert Dogs
Posted at 2:59 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 17:59:03-05

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are continuing their quest to grow the game of lacrosse across the valley by hosting a free youth clinic this weekend.

Team officials said the clinic will be on Saturday, Jan. 20, at Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon in Henderson. That's located at 675 East Dale Avenue.

Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. and the clinic runs from 10 a.m. until noon. All skill levels are welcome. If you can't bring your own stick, the team said they will have loaner sticks for kids to use.

Players, including Sean Westley, Dylan Watson, Erik Turner, Connor Kirst, Landon Kells, and Joel Watson will also be there to take photos and sign autographs, as well as coach Shawn Williams.

While the event is free, event organizers are asking you to register first. You can find more information, including how to register, here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH