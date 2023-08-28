Las Vegas Desert Dogs hosting auditions for dance team

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs lacrosse team wants to see the valley's best moves.

That's because their dance team is looking for the best dancers to join them for the 2023-2024 season.

You must register in order to be able to audition. Registration opens on Monday, Aug. 28 and will be open through Sept. 8 at noon.

According to the team, an email with more details and choreography to learn will be sent out after registration closes on Sept. 8. Dancers will have until Sept. 13 to submit their video before the first round cuts will be made. Then, team officials will send out invitations for in-person auditions for the final round, which are scheduled for Sept. 20.

If you want a little extra help before auditions, the Desert Dogs are hosting two prep classes at The Stage, which is located at 2510 Anthem Village Drive, Suite 150, in Henderson.

Classes are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 and Sept. 5. It costs $20 per class. Space is limited so you must pre-register. Participants must be at least 18 years old. Team officials add prep classes are not mandatory to audition and participation will not guarantee anyone a spot on the team.

You can learn more about the classes and pre-register here.