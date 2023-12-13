Las Vegas Desert Dogs donating 500 tickets to UNLV students, faculty

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the aftermath of the UNLV shooting, many local businesses and sports teams are looking for ways to support the community. For example, the NBA donated 300 tickets to UNLV students to attend the In-Season Tournament at T-Mobile Arena and the Vegas Golden Knights are selling UNLV Strong shirts with proceeds benefiting student services.

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Desert Dogs announced they will be donating 500 tickets for the Dec. 15 game to UNLV students, faculty, and staff.

To receive a complimentary ticket, students and faculty may redeem tickets here. However, they must submit their UNLV email address or show their UNLV school ID or proof of employment. You can claim one ticket per person and tickets will be picked up on the day of the game at the box office.

Members of the community are also encourage to buy a ticket for $15 and $5 of every ticket will be donated to the UNLV Emergency Support Fund, which was established by the UNLV Foundation. The emergency fund helps with counseling services for students, faculty, staff, and first responders.

You can purchase those tickets here.