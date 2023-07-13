Boxer, Las Vegas resident Devin Haney arrested on weapons charge in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KTNV) — A boxing champion and Las Vegas resident Devin Haney is facing charges after being arrested in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, law enforcement pulled Haney over due to "an unsafe lane change and a failure to use a turn signal." They add while Haney wasn't driving, the person who was did tell officers there was a firearm inside the vehicle. Officers told TMZ they searched the vehicle and found a semi-automatic handgun under the driver's seat.

Los Angeles Sheriff's Department court records show Haney was released on a $35,000 bail.

"It's a misunderstanding that will be solved when Devin goes to court," Haney's father, trainer and manager, Bill Haney told ESPN. "It's unfortunate that he was arrested with his armed licensed security and I'm confident that things are going to be worked out."

Haney is the undisputed lightweight champion with a record of 30-0 with 15 knockouts. He just came off a decision victory over Vasiliy Lomachenko that was at T-Mobile Arena here in Las Vegas back in May. Even though he won that match, Haney was issued a $25,000 fine by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. That was due to shoving Lomachenko during the weigh-in leading up to the match.

Haney is scheduled to be back in court in Los Angeles on Aug. 3.