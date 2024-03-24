Las Vegas Ballpark launches own app ahead of Opening Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Ballpark is rolling out a new app ahead of Opening Day.

Ballpark information will be moved from the Summerlin district app to its own app, which you can find in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

According to a press release, the ballpark app will let fans buy, transfer, and access their tickets, have venue maps, and a built-in wallet. The wallet will allow fans to pay for concessions and retail store items by using their phone.

"Improving our overall guest experience and bolstering fan engagement has been a top focus for us," said Erik Eisenberg, VP of ticket sales at the Las Vegas Ballpark. "This app will do just that by implementing more personalized and exclusive. content for our guests. It will be a game changer."

The Aviators are gearing up for Opening Day at the ballpark, which is set for March 29 against their in-state rivals, the Reno Aces.

Opening Night will get an extra boost of star power as Aid For AIDS of Nevada, AFAN, will host "A Night at the Ballpark" along with Las Vegas headliners Penn & Teller. They'll be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch that night.

A portion of Opening Night ticket sales will benefit southern Nevadans. who are living with or are affected by HIV/AIDS.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Las Vegas Aviators as. we kick off the baseball season with a charitable twist," said Antioco Carrillo, the executive director of AFAN. "With the generous support of the Aviators and our longtime friends Penn & Teller, this event not only promises an exciting game but also, an opportunity for the community to come together for a great cause."

Tickets for Opening Night are on sale now and start at $19.