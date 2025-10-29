LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a city built on bright lights and games of chance, one local club is keeping a quieter tradition alive — the centuries-old game of backgammon.

The Las Vegas Backgammon Club has been meeting for decades, bringing together players of all levels who share a love for strategy, community, and a touch of competition.

WATCH | Taylor Rocha stopped by to learn more about the club and what the game means to them

Las Vegas Backgammon Club keeps centuries-old game rolling in the City of Chance

“I’ve been running the club off and on for 25 years,” said Tony Anton, the club’s longtime director. “I like the game, I like the people, and I’ve got a good crew that helps me out. We’re kind of like a team.”

The club meets weekly at a local game store, drawing 20 to 25 regulars ranging from retired professionals to seasoned competitors. Members describe the atmosphere as both focused and familiar — a gathering that blends intellect with camaraderie.

“Backgammon is a game that you can continually learn more,” said Mary Franks, who has been playing for nearly four decades. “You never reach a level where there’s nothing to learn. It’s a game that keeps your brain sharp — and everyone here loves it.”

For Tom McAvoy, a World Series of Poker champion and member of the Poker Hall of Fame, the appeal runs deeper. After years on the casino circuit, McAvoy said he finds the same sense of discipline and reward in backgammon — without the noise of the Strip.

“These types of games — poker and backgammon — have a lot in common,” McAvoy said. “They teach you about the reality of life. Your good and bad decisions are either rewarded or punished in both.”

While some players chase rankings or trophies, others say the real prize lies in the friendships formed over the board.

“I’ve known them all for years,” Franks said. “I’ve spent more time with these people than most of my family. They’re lifelong friends.”

Backgammon, one of the world’s oldest known games, dates back more than 5,000 years. Once a global hotspot for tournaments, Las Vegas hasn’t hosted a major event in several years — but local players are determined to keep the city’s connection to the game alive.

“Every roll of the dice is different,” Franks said. “That’s what makes it fun — and what keeps us coming back.”