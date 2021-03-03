Las Vegas Aviators season start delayed, now set to begin May 6

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that the start of the 2021 Triple-A season will be delayed.

The Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, are now scheduled to begin the 2021 season on May 6 against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at Las Vegas Ballpark.

For health and safety reasons, the league says Commissioner Rob Manfred has decided to delay the Triple-A season by approximately four weeks.

Delaying the Triple-A season until May will increase the likelihood that Minor League players may be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the start of the season.

As a result, it will be necessary for Major League Clubs to utilize an alternate site arrangement for all Triple-A teams at the beginning of the season.

In addition, to the extent that Major League Clubs must replace players on their Active Roster in April as a result of Covid-19 infections, the replacement process can be accomplished more quickly and safely if the Triple-A players are located at the alternate sites.

Therefore, when Major League Baseball Spring Training concludes at the end of March, Triple-A teams are expected to continue training at “alternate site” locations within close driving proximity to their Major League parent cities.

The Aviators will announce further information regarding ticket policy in the coming days and the revised 2021 schedule when determined by MLB.

