Las Vegas Aviators opening up 2021 season against Sacramento River Cats on May 6

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will open up the 2021 season Thursday night against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Thursday's game will mark the 39th season of professional baseball in the Silver State with the game scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin.

The first homestand will consist of the six-game series against the River Cats from Thursday through Tuesday, May 6-11. All games will begin at 7:05 p.m. except for Sunday, May 9 at 12:05 p.m.

The season and home opener on Thursday will feature the first of 10 games broadcast live on YurView on Cox Cable channel 14.

Thursday, the Aviators will return to the field for the first time in nearly 20 months. The last Triple-A game that was played at Las Vegas Ballpark was back on September 8, 2019.

Sacramento defeated Las Vegas, 7-3, in the deciding game of the best-of-five PCL Conference Championship series that year.

The 2021 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Thursday-Tuesday with off days on Wednesday for a total of 120 games (60-home; 60-away), according to team representatives.

The team's spokesperson also shared the information below:

TRIPLE-A WEST: Formerly the Pacific Coast League (118 years, 1903-2020), Triple-A West will consist of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Skeeters.

FIRST HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Friday, May 7: Postgame fireworks show

Tuesday, May 11: Las Vegas Reyes de Plata (“Silver Kings”)

LAS VEGAS AVIATORS LEAD 2019 MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL IN-HOME ATTENDANCE:

The Aviators led Triple-A baseball (30 teams: 16 in PCL; 14 in International League) and all minor league baseball in total home attendance (650,934) and average (9,299 in 70 dates).

The Columbus Clippers, Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, led the IL in total home attendance and average (590,504 – 8,684 average in 68 dates).

2019 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 70 dates, Las Vegas total was 650,934 for an average of 9,299 (47 sellouts). The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 plateau in “home” attendance in all 37 seasons (1983-2019; 2020 season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic).

The all-time attendance total currently stands at 12,651,945.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2016), the attendance total was 12,001,011.