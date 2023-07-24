Las Vegas Aviators' Yohel Pozo named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another Las Vegas Aviators player is being recognized as a Pacific Coast League Player of the Week.

On Monday, the team announced that catcher Yohel Pozo received the honors for the week of July 17 through July 23.

During that time, he played in six games and hit .500 with four doubles, a home run, and 10 RBI. He's also the first Las Vegas player to record five hits in a single game this season.

He's just the second Aviators to receive Player of the Week honors in 2023.

Pitcher Mason Miller received that honor for the week of April 10 through April 16.

The Aviators just got back from a road trip where they faced the Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, for six games.

Las Vegas came out on top winning four of the six contests improving their record to 47-48 on the season. When looking at the second half standings, the Aviators are in first place in the Pacific Coast League West with a record of 13-8. Their in-state rival, the Reno Aces, are tied with the Tacoma Rainiers for second place at 10-11.

The Aviators are back in action on Tuesday as the team prepares to face the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, for a six-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark.