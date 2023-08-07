Las Vegas Aviators win series over Albuquerque Isotopes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators are celebrating a successful road trip after taking four of six games from the Albuquerque Isotopes. The Aviators have improved to 54-53 on the season. When looking at season standings, the team is third in the Pacific Coast League's West division behind Reno and Tacoma.

Sunday night was the closest battle of the series with Las Vegas winning 8-7 and putting the final run on the board in the top of the ninth. Here's how things shook out.

The Aviators were the first on the board. With two outs, Lawrence Butler stepped into the box and hit a home run to center field for his only hit of the night. However, that got Las Vegas on the board. Max Schuemann then doubled to right field before scoring on a triple from Tyler Wade. That set the stage for Trenton Brooks who singled to score Wade and make it 3-0.

Las Vegas kept up the offensive surge in the third. Kevin Smith and Yohel Pozo hit back-to-back singles before pulling off a double steal. Hernaiz then put the ball in play to Albuquerque this baseman Jonathan Morales. However, an error allowed Hernaiz to reach safely and moved everyone else up 90 feet, including scoring Smith. Greg Deichmann then singled and it was deep enough to score both Pozo and Hernaiz to give the Aviators a commanding 6-0 lead heading to the bottom of the third.

The Isotopes steadily chipped away at the lead scoring a run in the third and fourth to make it 6-2. Both team added a run in the fifth. For Las Vegas, Pozo doubled and moved to third on a ground out before a Diechmann single brought him home.

The seventh inning was a tough one for the Aviators' bullpen as they allowed Albuquerque to score three runs to pull within one run and the Isotopes tied things up in the eighth.

With the score sitting at 7-7 heading to the ninth, Las Vegas looked to once again take the lead. Brooks got things started with a double to right field. A balk by Albuquerque reliever Michael Peterson allowed Brooks to head to third. He scored on a single by Kevin Smith. With a one-run lead, Las Vegas closer Chad Smith was able to make quick work of the Isotopes with three up and three down to end the game and seal the victory for his fourth save of the season.

Aviators' pitcher Tayler Scott picked up his fourth win of the season allowed one run on one hit in one inning of working while striking out one and walking one. Isotopes' reliever Michael Peterson was tagged with the loss allowed one run on two hits in one inning of work.

The Aviators are back in action at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday night where they'll start a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.